WASHINGTON (WAND) - President Donald Trump announced Sunday his administration was providing an emergency authorization for the use of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19.
Trump said the authorization "will dramatically expand access to this treatment."
"We're years ahead of approvals if we went by the speed of past administrations," Trump said, adding, "And that includes vaccines."
The treatment involves taking antibody-rich blood product from recovered coronavirus patients and giving it to those battling the virus. More than 70,000 patients have already received the treatment. It has shown some benefit to patients but its effectiveness and appropriate dosage is still inconclusive. The trials have been riddled with delays and issues with finding volunteers.
“I am committed to releasing safe and potentially helpful treatments for COVID-19 as quickly as possible in order to save lives," FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said in a statement on Sunday. "We’re encouraged by the early promising data that we’ve seen about convalescent plasma."
Hahn stressed that the treatment still needs to undergo randomized clinical trials to determine its safety and effectiveness.
Speaking with CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday, Trump's former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said the treatment is "probably beneficial" though the emergency authorization amounts to an "incremental" change.
"The emerging data does not suggest convalescent plasma is that great," Dr. Carlos Del Rio, an infectious disease physician at Emory University, told NBC News. "It is at best an incremental improvement but not a game changer."
The authorization comes as Trump criticized his own administration. He alleged that they are slow-walking approvals for vaccines and therapeutics. On Saturday, Trump claimed with no evidence, "The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics."
On Saturday, he accused the FDA of delaying approval of a vaccine until after the November election, which is far sooner than most experts have predicted a vaccine could be available.
"Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd," Trump tweeted. "Must focus on speed, and saving lives!"
Earlier this month, Hahn said the agency would not "cut corners" to approve a vaccine, which Trump has promised before the end of the year. Top biotechnology executives responded to Trump's tweet saying politics can play no role in vaccine and therapeutic development and said the FDA is moving at record speed to get drugs approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.