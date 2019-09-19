(WAND) - President Donald Trump has approved Illinois' disaster declaration. On Wednesday, he declared that a major disaster exists in the state after severe storms and flooding hit Illinois.
Federal assistance will be given to the areas affected from Feb. 24 to July 3, 2019.
Federal funding is available to the state and eligible local governments. Those counties include,
Adams, Alexander, Bureau, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Fulton, Greene, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Jackson, Jersey, Knox, Madison, Mercer, Monroe, Morgan, Pike, Randolph, Rock Island, Schuyler, Scott, St. Clair, Stephenson, Union, and Whiteside.
Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.