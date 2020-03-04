Trump virus.jpeg

President Donald Trump with Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, back center, and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health Anthony Fauci, right, and other members of the president's coronavirus task force speaks during a news conference at the Brady press briefing room of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

(WAND) - President Donald Trump has given his quarterly salary to aid in the efforts to “confront, contain and combat” COVID-19.

According to a tweet from Press secretary Stephanie Grisham, Trump donated his salary to Health and Human Services (HHS).

Since he took office, he has donated to the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Transportation and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Lawmakers are currently working on a $7.5 billion emergency fund bill to help the government’s response to the virus.

COVID-19 has infected over 90,000 people worldwide.

