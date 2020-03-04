(WAND) - President Donald Trump has given his quarterly salary to aid in the efforts to “confront, contain and combat” COVID-19.
According to a tweet from Press secretary Stephanie Grisham, Trump donated his salary to Health and Human Services (HHS).
President @realDonaldTrump made a commitment to donate his salary while in office. Honoring that promise and to further protect the American people, he is donating his 2019 Q4 salary to @HHSGov to support the efforts being undertaken to confront, contain, and combat #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/R6KUQmBRl1— Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) March 3, 2020
Since he took office, he has donated to the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Transportation and the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Lawmakers are currently working on a $7.5 billion emergency fund bill to help the government’s response to the virus.
COVID-19 has infected over 90,000 people worldwide.