(WAND) - President Trump announced on Sunday that he is extending his administration's guidelines on social distancing to April 30.
Last week the president said he wanted the country to be back to normal by Easter, April 12. This after top health experts warned that lightening the guidelines too soon could lead to widespread deaths and economic damage.
But on Sunday Trump said the Easter target date was "just an aspiration" and he expects "great things to eb happening" by June 1. He believes Easter will be the "peak number, and it should start coming down, hopefully very substantially at that point."
Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, said the choice to extend the guidelines was not made lightly.
"We know it’s a huge sacrifice for everyone," she said, adding that more detailed guidance will be released Tuesday.
Earlier Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN"s "State of the Union" he anticipates the coronavirus could kill between 100,000 and 200,000 Americans while infecting "millions," though he said the outbreak is difficult to model as it is "such a moving target."