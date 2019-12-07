WAYCROSS, Ga. (WAND) - It looks like one mall Santa will be looking for a new gig this holiday season.
This comes after the manager of the Mall at Waycross Shopping Center found out his Santa was sporting a Trump 2020 hat on duty Thursday.
Mall manager James White told First Coast News on Friday that the retailer was unaware of Jolly Old St. Nicholas' public display of his political leanings.
"We were not aware it happened," White said about a picture posted on Facebook on Thursday that had hundreds of shares. "It was done completely without our knowledge," White added hours before Santa's 4 p.m. Friday shift.
"It's safe to say he will not be wearing this hat around here. This particular Santa has been replaced," White said. He became aware of the photo that was all over social media when someone shared it with him Friday morning.
"Our kids are our focus and we put a lot of hard work into this," White said. "We want children to believe in Santa for as long as they can and the spirit of giving.
Mall management was quick to respond when a customer shared the photo with them.
"We apologize for this occurrence and will be addressing this right away. The Mall at Waycross does not support any specific political party. Thank you for bringing this to our attention. Kindly, Mall Management"