(AP/WAND) - Iran has struck back at the United States for the killing of a top Iranian general.
U.S. officials say Iran fired a series of missiles at two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops, one in Anbar Province and the other in Irbil in Iraq's semiautonomous Kurdish region.
A U.S. official told the Associated Press there were "very few if any" casulaties in the attacks.
Iranian state TV mentioned only the Anbar attack, which it said it was in revenge for the U.S. killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Soleimani's killing and the strikes by Iran came amid rising tensions following President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw America from Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers.
President Donald Trump is insisting “All is well!” after the attacks. The president is promising to make a statement to the nation Wednesday morning about the increasingly precarious situation with Iran.
Trump is offering no immediate indication of whether he will retaliate. But he is tweeting that an assessment of casualties and damages is under way. The initial outlook, he says, is “So far, so good!”
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) responded to the situation on Tuesday evening via Twitter.
"The escalation of violence between Iran and the United States makes the constitutional responsibility of Congress to decide whether to declare war more important than ever," he said. "Stand up, colleagues."
U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood (R-IL) also had a response.
"My prayers are with our brave men and women serving in Iraq tonight, and their families," his tweet said. "I condemn the missile attacks by Iran on American and coalition forces stationed at Al-Asad and Erbil bases. I will continue to monitor the situation closely as more details emerge."