PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WAND) - Former President Donald Trump has announced the opening of the Office of the Former President.
A press release said the office will manage the former president's correspondence, public statements, appearances and official activities "to advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda of the Trump Administration through advocacy organizing and public activism."
"President Trump will always and forever be a champion for the American People," the release said.
