WASHINGTON (WAND) - President Donald Trump has ordered flags to be lowered in memory of those lives lost to the coronavirus.
President Trump shared on Twitter, he is asking all Federal Buildings and National Monuments to lower flags to half-staff over the next three days in memory of the Americans we have lost to COVID-19.
He also said, on Monday the flags will be at half-staff to honor the men and women in the military who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Thursday requested President Donald Trump order flags on public buildings nationwide to fly at half-staff when the U.S. coronavirus death toll reaches 100,000.
In a letter to the president, the two Democratic leaders noted that Monday is Memorial Day, when the country honors service members who made the ultimate sacrifice.
“We will always carry their memory in our hearts,” they wrote. “As we pay our respects to them, sadly, our country mourns the deaths of nearly 100,000 Americans from COVID-19. Our hearts are broken over this great loss and our prayers are with their families.”
“Respectful of them and the loss to our country, we are writing to request that you order flags to be flown at half-staff on all public buildings in our country on the sad day of reckoning when we reach 100,000 deaths," they continued. "It would serve as a national expression of grief so needed by everyone in our country.”
