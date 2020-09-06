(WAND) - President Trump tweeted Sunday asking if Midwest governors will allow for several Big Ten schools to play football this fall amid the pandemic.
Trump specifically called out Illinois, Michigan and Maryland, saying those governors have a "ridiculous lack of interest or political support."
Big Ten Football is looking really good, but may lose Michigan, Illinois, and Maryland because of those Governors’ ridiculous lack of interest or political support. They will play without them?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2020
The three governors have not responded to the tweet yet. The Big Ten called off the fall season last month.
On Tuesday, Trump spoke with Big ten commissioner Kevin Warren about the possibility of a restart.
Despite the push back from players, coaches and President Donald Trump in recent days to play on, 40% of major college football teams have now decided to punt on a fall season.
