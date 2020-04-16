(NBC NEWS) - President Donald Trump announced new federal guidelines for reopening the U.S. on Thursday that puts the onus on governors for making decisions about their own state economies.
Trump called the recommendations "the next front in our war, which is called opening up America again."
He said the strategy is based on "hard verifiable data."
Under the first phase of the three-phase plan, restaurants, movie theaters and large sporting venues would be appropriate to reopen under certain conditions, while schools, day care centers and bars would not.
The plan, released Thursday afternoon, is designed to "mitigate the risk of resurgence" of the pandemic and to "protect the most vulnerable."
It is "implementable on a statewide or county-by-county basis" at the discretion of each state's governor — a stark contradiction from the president's earlier assertion that he had "total authority" to direct governors how and when to reopen.
The guidelines do not suggest any reopening dates.
Rather, to begin implementation of the guidelines, states must first meet a "gating" criteria, that includes a "downward trajectory of documented cases within a 14-day period" or a "downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests within a 14-day period (flat or increasing volume of tests)."
If that criteria is met, states, according to the guidelines, could then enter Phase One.
Under Phase One protocols, large venues like restaurants, movie theaters, sporting venues and places of worship will be allowed to reopen if they "operate under strict physical distancing protocols," according to the guidelines.
Gyms will be also be permitted to reopen "if they adhere to strict physical distancing and sanitation protocols," the plan says. Bars, however, "should remain closed."
In addition, elective surgeries will be allowed to resume "as clinically appropriate, on an outpatient basis" at certain facilities.
Schools and youth activities like daycare and camp that are currently should remain closed, and visits to senior living facilities and hospitals should remain prohibited.
"Those who do interact with residents and patients must adhere to strict protocols regarding hygiene," the plan says.
Under Phase One, "all vulnerable individuals should continue to shelter in place" and members of households with vulnerable residents "should be aware that by returning to work or other environments where distancing is not practical, they could carry the virus back home."
The plan also emphasizes that all individuals, when in public, should continue practice social distancing and should continue to minimize non-essential travel.
Trump, early Thursday, before the plan was released told governors that they'd have the power to make their own decisions, despite the coming guidance.
