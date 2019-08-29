(WAND) - A policy change by President Trump's administration that will make it harder for some foreign-born children of members of the military and U.S. government employees to get U.S. citizenship is causing a lot of confusion.
The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service issued changes Wednesday.
The new rules apply to children who were not born as citizens.
This includes those who were born to non-citizens and later adopted by U.S. citizens serving abroad. It also includes children of parents who were not citizens at the time of the child's birth, but were later naturalized.
In these cases, the agency will not automatically grant the residency status these children need for citizenship.
Now, those parents will have to apply for their children's citizenship and prove they meet the legal requirements. Children of U.S. citizens who do not meet technical residency requirements would also be impacted.
The changes do not apply to the majority of children born to two citizens serving overseas.
Wording of the policy changes caused a lot of confusion for people, leading to misinformation being shared online and on social media.
Citizenship and Immigration Services announced the change on a page and issued a fact sheet.
Advocates groups were not informed of the impending change or given an explainer before is was issued.