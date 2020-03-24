WASHINGTON (WAND) - President Donald Trump said Tuesday he wants the country back to business by the Easter holiday, April 12.
He said the country cannot sustain a long-term shut down.
However, public health experts are warning easing restrictions too early will put a huge strain on hospitals and possibly lead to more health and economic damage.
Trump has expressed frustration with the economic fallout of the coronavirus, COVID-19 global pandemic. The virus has forced millions of Americans to stay home and businesses and schools to temporarily close.
While most people who contract the virus recover from the flu-like symptoms, those who are elderly or immune compromised are particularly at risk of or serious or even deadly symptoms.
The virus is also spread very easily, prompting health leaders to encourage social-distancing. People are warned to stay at least 6 feet away from one another and wash hands often.