WASHINGTON D.C. (WAND) - President Donald Trump addressed the country Saturday for the first time since he was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center.
The president posted a four-minute long video on twitter Saturday and reassured the public that he was feeling "much better".
"I came here, wasn’t feeling so well. I feel much better now," Trump said in the video. "I’ll be back, I think I’ll be back soon. And I look forward to finishing up the campaign the way it was started."
October 3, 2020
Trump credited the therapeutics he was taking for helping him feel better, calling the treatments "miracles."
"We have things happening that look like they're miracles, coming down from god," he said.
Trump and his allies have projected an image of a president largely unaffected by the coronavirus, at times contradicting what White House officials have said about Trump's health.
A White House aide, who refused to include their name, told members of the White House press pool earlier Saturday that the president's condition may been more serious than was publicly suggested. The pool is a small group of reporters who travel with the president on behalf of all the news outlets who cover the White House.
"The President's vitals over last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care," the aide said in a statement to the press pool that but not directly to NBC News. "We are still not on a clear path to a full recovery."
A source familiar with the President’s condition said some of the same to NBC News on Saturday: “Some the President’s vitals signs Friday morning were early indicators of the potential for progression beyond mild illness.”
The assessment was very different from White House physician Dr. Sean Conley's comments from earlier Saturday during a press conference at Walter Reed.
The president has been fever free for 24 hours; is not currently receiving supplemental oxygen and has normal organ function, Conley said, adding he is "cautiously optimistic."
It was unclear whether the aide or the president's physician had more updated information.
Trump added in his video Saturday night that first lady Melania Trump, who also has the coronavirus, was "handling it very nicely."
