TULSA (WAND) - President Donald Trump said he's asked his administration to slow down coronavirus testing because it's turning up too many COVID-19 cases.
Trump told his supporters in Tulsa that the U.S has tested 25 million people, far more than any other country.
"When you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find more people, you’re going to find more cases,” Trump said. “So I said to my people, ‘Slow the testing down, please.’ They test and they test.”
Joe Biden's campaign said Trump was putting politics ahead of Americans' safety and health.
Trump opted to hold his first rally in 110 days despite local health officials' concern that it could further spread COVID-19 in Tulsa. Most in attendance opted not to wear a mask.
“In an outrageous moment that will be remembered long after tonight’s debacle of a rally, President Trump just admitted that he’s putting politics ahead of the safety and economic well-being of the American people — even as we just recorded the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in almost two months and 20 million workers remain out of work," according to the Biden campaign's statement.
The number of newly confirmed cases per day has risen from about 21,400 two weeks ago to 23,200, according to an Associated Press analysis. And in Florida, Georgia, Texas and Arizona — states that loosened their stay-at-home restrictions early — daily deaths have been quietly rising since early June.
“This virus has killed nearly 120,000 Americans and cost tens of millions their jobs, in large part because this president could not and would not mobilize testing as quickly as we needed it," according to the Biden campaign statement. “To hear him say tonight that he has ordered testing slowed — a transparent attempt to make the numbers look better — is appalling.”
