WASHINGTON (WAND) - President Donald Trump tested negative for COVID-19, his doctor announced Saturday.
Trump took the test Friday and said it would take "a day or two" for the results to come back from the lab.
"One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation in Mar-a-Lago, the President remains symptom free,” his physician, Sean P. Conley, said in a statement.
Despite the CDC's recommendation for limited contact, Trump has continually shaken hands with people. He even did so during his announcement Friday at the White House where he declared a national emergency. Trump told reporters "it almost becomes a habit."
The House of representatives passed a coronavirus aid package early Saturday morning. The package includes free testing, paid emergency leave and other resources intended to help stem the crisis. The Senate is expected to vote on it early next week.