(WAND) - President Donald Trump will sign an executive order aimed at preventing a shortage of chicken, pork and other meat on grocery shelves due to the coronavirus.
The order will use the Defense Production Act to classify meat processing as a critical industry. That would ensure production plants stay open.
Industry leaders had warned the U.S. could see meat shortages in a matter of days after many companies were forced to close plants after workers tested positive for COVD-19.
Pork plants in the Midwest have been hit especially hard.
“The White House will be working with the Department of Labor and Secretary Scalia to provide safety standards and guidance for workers to make sure they are kept safe and not put in harm’s way as they serve the public,” a senior administration official told NBC News.
