WASHINGTON (WAND) - President Donald Trump announced Monday he has fired Mark Esper as his defense secretary.
Christopher Miller will serve as acting secretary of the Defense Department.
"I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director the the National Countererrorism Cener (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be the Acting Secretary of Defense, effective immediately," Trump tweeted.
He added, "Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service."
NBC News reports Esper has been working with Congress to strip Confederate names from military bases, which Trump opposes.
