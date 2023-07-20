SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - University of Illinois trustees on Thursday approved a three-year pilot program at the University of Illinois Springfield to offer in-state tuition rates to students from three counties in Missouri and Iowa.
The pilot program will take effect in the 2024 fall semester and is part of UIS' efforts to attract more out-of-state students to grow its enrollment and better compete in areas that border Illinois.
UIS total enrollment increased by 6.4 percent last fall to 4,198 students.
“UIS is among the finest public regional universities in the country and offers affordable excellence to students from across Illinois,” U of I System President Tim Killeen said after the regular Board of Trustees meeting in Chicago. “Extending resident tuition rates to students in areas that neighbor the state will make UIS a very attractive option for those students and expand the university’s recruiting base.”
Under the program, resident tuition will be offered to students in St. Charles and St. Louis counties in Missouri, including much of the St. Louis metropolitan area, and Scott County in Iowa, which includes the Davenport area.
The pilot program could be expanded into contiguous areas or other neighboring states based on its success.
“By implementing this program, UIS will be able to enhance its competitiveness with other universities in the region and expand access to a world-class education for students who may have been discouraged from enrolling at UIS by the cost of out-of-state tuition,” UIS Chancellor Janet L. Gooch said.
UIS leaders anticipate about 60 students will be enrolled through the program by the end of the three-year pilot.
