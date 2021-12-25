NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Newly released video shows a security officer leaping over a conveyor belt and saving a 2-month-old boy who stopped breathing at a New Jersey airport security checkpoint.
The footage from Newark Liberty International Airport was released by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration.
It shows TSA officer Cecilia Morales jumping into action to resuscitate the child earlier this month after his mother picked him up from a car carrier and noticed he wasn’t breathing.
Morales is an EMT who has been a TSA officer for about two months. She told the agency that she performed the infant Heimlich maneuver.
