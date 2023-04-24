(NBC NEWS) - Right wing primetime host Tucker Carlson is leaving Fox News immediately, the cable network announced Monday.
The announcement came days after Fox News’ parent company settled Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit for $787.5 million.
“FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” the company said in a statement on Monday. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”
There will be no sendoff for Carlson, as his last program aired on Friday.
The company wouldn’t comment beyond the release, and whether Carlson was being taken off air in response to the Dominion defamation case.
Fox class A shares were down nearly 4% on Monday.
