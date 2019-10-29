SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Tuesday is World Stroke Day.
The World Stroke Day campaign works to bring awareness to stroke symptoms and provide prevention advice.
Health experts shared the following tips to help prevent strokes:
• Exercising five times per week
• Controlling high blood pressure
• Maintaining a healthy weight
• Stop smoking
• Managing diabetes
• Managing stress and depression
• Reducing your cholesterol
• Identifying and treating atrial fibrillation
Acting fast is the key for early stroke treatment.
FAST stands for:
F – Face: Ask the person to smile. Does one side of the face droop?
A – Arms: Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?
S – Speech: Ask the person to repeat a simple phrase. Is the speech slurred or strange?
T – Time: If you see any of these signs call 911 right away.
HSHS Good Shepherd emergency department has a telehealth stroke robot that lets a neurosurgeon from HSHS St. John's Hospital see the patient and their symptoms in real time.
If you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms of a stroke, call 911 or get them to an emergency room immediately.