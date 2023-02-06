CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Tuesday's scheduled basketball game at State Farm Center between Illinois and Minnesota has been rescheduled for Monday, February 20 at 8 p.m..
The game was canceled due to Minnesota's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
All tickets for Tuesday's game will be valid for February 20.
The Fighting Illini will face off against No. 24 Rutgers at home on Saturday, Feb. 11 next. Tipoff is 1 p.m. at State Farm Center.
