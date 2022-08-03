SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The tornado siren test that usually occurs the first Tuesday of the month in Springfield has been postponed to Wednesday.
Due to flooding and bad weather Tuesday, the test was moved to Wednesday at 10 a.m.
If you hear the siren going off, the Springfield Fire Department asked WAND News to inform people, it is only a test.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
