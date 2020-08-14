(WAND) - Most people love the traditional turkey dinner for Thanksgiving, but what about turkey dinner flavored candy corn?
Brach’s has released a new bag of candy corn called the Turkey Dinner Candy Corn.
The flavors include roasted turkey, green beans, ginger-glazed carrot, sweet potato pie and cranberry sauce.
The new candy corn option is now available at Walgreens, according to the company. The candy comes in a 12-ounce bag for $2.99.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.