MONTICELLO, ILL. (WAND) - It's a Thanksgiving staple, the big, juicy, flavorful bird. However, some people may have noticed something different when looking for one this holiday season. University of Illinois professor, Peter Goldsmith, shares why this is.
"It's a confluence of a lot of different factors that can contribute to shortages, and inflation. The price of turkeys rising," said Peter Goldsmith, University of Illinois professor, Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics.
The cost of turkeys has increased due to lack of supply. This was caused by an avian flu breakout, cost of supplies and the effects of covid. John Cavery, farmer at Caveny Farm, says he's also felt the effects.
"Our turkeys are pretty expensive this year compared to a turkey you might find elsewhere," said Cavery.
"Avian flu epidemic has not helped. There all sorts of issues related to covid. Think about it, a year ago we were not getting together with big families to enjoy turkey so much because we were isolated," explained Goldsmith.
With more families gathering this holiday season, the demand for birds is higher than previous years.
"Covid really kind of tamed down families gathering and celebrations last couple years. And this year we were pretty actually surprised at how robust the turkey sales were," said Goldsmith.
John Caveny of Caveny Farms says they're also feeling the impact of short staffing. His farm ships turkeys in and out of state and this year, he's noticed something different.
"The real issue is getting the turkeys processed at a state or federal inspected plant. Their issues are they can't find enough help," said Caveny.
Despite the high demand, Caveny says you'll find a turkey but maybe not at the lowest price. If you're interested in buying a locally raised turkey, visit their website for more information.
