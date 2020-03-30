TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - A church seeks to help a central Illinois hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic by collecting masks.
First Christian Church of Tuscola said it is hosting a mask drive from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, March 30 and Tuesday, March 31. The focus of the drive is to collect unused and packaged masks.
"Many of us work on projects at home and at times have needed masks, 3M masks and 3M N95 respirators," an event page for the drive said. "My guess is that we have some hobbyists, DIY project people or even some local companies who have masks they do not need right now."
Collected masks will go to Carle hospital personnel, according to the page. FCC plans to have someone from Carle pick the masks up on Wednesday.
The church plans to make a container available under the church entryway for people who can't make the drive hours. There will be multiple large containers for drop-offs in the church foyer.
People who are at risk for COVID-19 are asked to not make donations. Everyone else should take precautions.
"Since you will be touching a door handle, please either use hand sanitizer or gloves for your own protection and protection of others as you make your donation," the church said.
