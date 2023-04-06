TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) — According to the Tuscola Fire Department, a Wednesday morning fire was caused by the battery from a hoverboard.
The department extinguished a fire on E. Ensey Street on Wednesday morning with minimal damage. After a preliminary investigation, it was determined that the lithium batteries inside a hoverboard exploded.
A link to lithium ion battery safety tips was provided by the department on its Facebook page.
