TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND)- Tuscola fire crews responded to an active building fire Thursday afternoon.
Fire crews report they responded to the call at 4:02 on Thursday for a report of smoke coming from the windows of a residence.
Upon arrival members found a structure to actively be on fire.
Other responding units include Pesotum Fire Protection District, Camargo Countryside Fire Protection District, Tuscola Police Department, Douglas County EMA, American Red Cross, Scott Kibler, and the many neighbors came out to help those in need.
No additional information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.