TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - Tuscola's South Fire Station could be seeing new upgrades soon.
“We’ve been working for about a year to get this design put together with the architects, and so architects and engineers have completed that design now, and we just put out advertisements for bids,” said Fire Chief, Brian Moody.
After a shared building between multiple departments was damaged, Moody said they wanted a change.
“A couple years ago, a storage building that the city had was shared by multiple departments. We all had different things in the building, and it was damaged in a storm," said Moody. "The city council decided to start to look at designing basically an addition on to street department's building, a renovation for the Tuscola Police Department, and then to build a new South Fire Station.”
They're hoping to attract more firefighters as well with the new building.
“We’re really kind of looking to the future and wanting to give potential new members a nice new facility, a modern facility that is attractive," said Moody. "We don’t have a lot of big capital projects like this in a small community like Tuscola so we’re hoping the design will be something that is attractive to folks that want to come in and see what it looks like and what’s going on in that building.”
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.