DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Tuscola High School has temporarily switched to remote learning due to an outbreak in COVID-19 cases.
The Douglas County Health Department made an announcement Tuesday morning on Facebook reporting at least 21 plus students are in quarantine due to close contact after Homecoming week.
The health department said "It's been a difficult time for all involved, but hopefully this measure helps keep new cases to a minimum."
Also in effort to combat COVID-19, the Health Department is encouraging those eligible to receive the booster.
Pfizer now has approval for BOOSTER doses of its vaccine for much of the adult population, assuming it's been at least six months since the two-dose primary series was completed.
To sign up for and receive the Pfizer BOOSTER dose, go to dchealthdept.org and click on the appropriate clinic link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.