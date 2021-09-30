Tuscola High School temporarily halts all football actives

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) -- Tuscola High School temporarily shuts down all football activities, due to surge in COVID-19 cases.
Tuscola's High School Athletics put out a post on Twitter Thursday morning announcing a ten day temporary shutdown of all football activities.
Effective immediately all football activities will cease until Monday, October 11.
Activities are planned to resume after Columbus day, allowing the team to finish out the remainder of the season.
