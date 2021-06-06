CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND) - History made as one of the first female Marine recruits graduates from 3rd Recruit Training Battalion in San Diego and she is proudly from Tuscola.
Private First Class Emma Zimmer is just 19 years old. A graduate from Tuscola High, Zimmer made history by being apart of the United State's Marine Corps' first female and male integrated company in San Diego, California. "It's just crazy to be part of something that literally made history and I'm thankful to be a part of that." Zimmer tells WAND News.
In February, gender-integrated training at the Marine Corps' west coast recruit training depot began with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego. The Marines from Lima Company graduated as the first integrated unit from MCRD San Diego since the installation's inception nearly 100 years ago and will benefit from successes built from the nine previously integrated companies the Marine Corps has trained in the last years at MCRD Parris Island.
Zimmer says although she was 1 of 60 female recruits, they were just like every other recruit. "We weren't treated necessarily different, we all work together, we all did the same thing as everyone else." Zimmer is a Tuscola native, but she was recruited out of Champaign. She did not always see the U.S Marines in her future.
She originally started going to the workouts as just extra physical activity, but with more and more workouts and talks with recruiters, she signed up for the challenge. She started vigorous training in San Diego, and says training was definitely different getting adjusted to how things were. Definitely there's ups and downs throughout boot camp. Some days are easier than others."
Zimmer says she pushed through the mental and physical battles was easier with her platoon by her side. "You just have to stick together with your, your new sisters or brothers, the Marines like to say 'Embrace the Suck.' You just keep going day to day and eventually you make it."
Although Zimmer recognizes the history she is a part of, she says anyone can do what she's doing with the right mindset.
"Anyone is capable of becoming a Marine as long as you put your mind to it and I don't treat myself any different, as like being better than any other, other Marine. We all earned the title. We all worked hard, and I'm just thankful to be part of something like the Marine Corps."
Zimmer is headed to Camp Johnson in North Carolina for her schooling and then will be assigned to her first duty station.
