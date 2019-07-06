TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - The Fourth of July may have passed, but the patriotic celebrations continue into the weekend.
Happening Saturday is Tuscola’s Sparks in the Park. There are events happening all day long.
The first is a 5K race. Registration goes until 7:15 Saturday morning at the Ervin Park North Pavilion.
Then, the Sparks in the Park parade steps off at 10 a.m.
In the afternoon there's a cake walk, mud volleyball, other games and music. Fireworks will wrap up the day of fun at dusk.
For more information, click here.