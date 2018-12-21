TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - Pretending to be a 'elf on a shelf' or in Morgan Athey's case, an 'elf on a roof', is something teacher's expect from him. On the week before Christmas break at Northward Elementary, Athey was dressed up in all red, as an elf, sitting on the roof. He was there while the students walked inside the building.
"I got all the kindergartners convinced that was my twin brother up there," Athey joked. "But anyone old who's been in my class don't buy it at all. They knew it was me."
His coworkers said Athey is always coming up with something goofy to do. The 24-year-old considers himself to be the 'class clown', even though he's the teacher. He has his reasons for standing out. Athey recalled an old quote that resonated with him while he was in college. "Even on your worst day, you could be a child's best hope."
Athey said he was inspired to become one of 'Santa's Little Helpers'. He got the idea of being an elf on a shelf from a Mattoon teacher who dressed up as one.
He said seeing the smiles on his student's faces cheers him up.
"I just want to be something they can remember on," Athey explained. "Just think back on it for a couple of years from now and think 'remember that crazy dude we had on the roof?'."
Surely, it won't be the last time he'll do something 'goofy' for the kids.