Decatur, Illinois – One of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen has passed away over the weekend in Maryland. Brig. Gen. Charles McGee was 102.
McGee had ties to central Illinois. He was an engineering major at the University of Illinois when World War II started. He spent 10 months at Chanute Field, later Chanute Airforce base, in Rantoul. His wife of 50 years was from Champaign.
The Tuskegee Airmen were the first African American fighter pilots as the military slowly integrated in the 1940s and 1950s.
McGee flew more than 100 missions in World War II. He also flew combat missions during the Korean and Vietnam wars. Between the three conflicts he flew a record 409 missions.
During the Korean War he received the Distinguished Flying Cross. In 2020, President Trump promoted him to Brigadier General.
