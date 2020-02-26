SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS St. John's Hospital not only helps patients improve their health, but even helps them with their homework.
Coordinator for Joey's Classroom Vicki Bauer said in the past five years, the hospital has tutored more than 3,000 patients.
"We go in and assess the educational needs of patients when they are here," Bauer said. "We have an emphasis on reading and math and if we go in and they don't have homework, I can create level work for them."
Bauer has taught for more than 30 years, but she said this is a different kind of teaching job.
"I retired about five years ago and about three months later, the head of the foundation here called me and said they had this new program they wanted to get started," Bauer said. "The work that I used to do was day in and day out. You have 126 students. You're responsible for lesson plans, tests to grade and this is everything that's fun about teaching."
Bauer said the program lets kids complete a familiar task in a not-so-familiar place.
"They know school. They know what to expect from school," Bauer said. "They know the work they have been doing."
Mia Skinner is a patient at St. John's.
"It doesn't feel like a teacher teaching," she said. "It kind of more feels like she's just a friend."
Mia's mother, Sonja Skinner, said her daughter has been in and out of the hospital.
"We have been here a few times," Sonja said. "In the beginning, I really was worried about school. Like will she be able to catch up, because each time they miss a day, they have like 10 pieces of paper they have to do for that day."
Sonja said Mia works hard to stay up to date on her homework, and this program helps her do that.
"I look at my homework and I'm like this is a lot; I need to do it because I want to do a good job," Mia said. "I want to be smarter because my parents, they know a lot. I ask them a question and they know the answer. I wanna be like them."
The hospital partnered with School District 186 to get their educational resources. Horace Mann provided the hospital with money to start and continue Joey's Classroom.