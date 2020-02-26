Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Becoming clear later. Colder. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming clear later. Colder. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%.