DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Image University' Tween Bootcamp' celebrated its first ever cohort at the Decatur Public Library.
Jey Owens started this program when women in the community confided in her about their troubles with their young daughters. The girls aged 10 to 16 were taught proper manners, life skills, and etiquette.
"We're not exposed to these types of opportunities until we're in later stages of life, and I felt that it was a unique opportunity for those girls between 10 and 16 to come in and learn about careers early and scholarships. Learn about manners and etiquette."
Many of the young girls expressed how happy they were to participate and how much they learned.
Neriah Boey explained that when she first started going, she was nervous to meet new people but shortly realized that she was actually having a lot of fun.
"It was very calming for me because the first day, I was so nervous and I thought I'm going to pass out. There were so many butterflies in my stomach because I was so nervous."
At completion of the Bootcamp, the young girls learned self-confidence, self-celebration, accountability, and much more.
