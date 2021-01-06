(WAND) - Twitter has locked President Donald Trump's account and removed multiple tweets.
The social media giant said it required the president to remove three tweets for "repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy." Following the removal of the tweets, Twitter posted at about 6 p.m. Wednesday the president's account will be locked for 12 hours.
Twitter said the account would remain locked if the tweets were not removed.
It added future violations of Twitter Rules, including its Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, will mean a permanent suspension of the president's account.
"We’ll continue to evaluate the situation in real time, including examining activity on the ground and statements made off Twitter," a tweet from the company said. "We will keep the public informed, including if further escalation in our enforcement approach is necessary."
