MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) - Two men are in custody, accused of breaking into Mahomet homes.
40-year-old Chester Crowley was arrested for a Feb. 13 burglary at a home where he was repairing drywall and for a second burglary between Feb. 7 and 8 on Taylor Dr., the News Gazette reports.
27-year-old Justin Beckett was also accused of participating in the Taylor Dr. break-in.
Beckett was already in custody on an unrelated charge when he was served notice of his burglary arrest Saturday.
Police said items that were taken from the Taylor Dr. home were found later at a pawn shop.
Both are expected to be charged Monday.