CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A family was able to escape a house fire in Charleston Sunday morning.
Crews were called to the 600 block of 14th St. around 4:30 a.m.
Two adults and three children were home at the time of the fire but were able to escape on their own.
Firefighters were on the scene until about 9 a.m.
Officials said the fire appears to have started on the exterior of the home. The home sustained major damage.
The family is being helped by the American Red Cross.
One firefighter was transported to the hospital for heat related illness.
The fire is still under investigation.
The Charleston Fire Department was assisted by, Charleston Police Dept, Mattoon Fire Department, Coles-Moultrie County 911, Ameren CIPS and the American Red Cross.
