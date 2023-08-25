DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two adults and four children were displaced after a Decatur house fire.
The Decatur Fire Department was called to a house fire in the 400 block of S. Oakland around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Light smoke was coming from the roof. Fire crews had previously responded to the address for an outlet that had stopped working. At that time the power was disconnected from the house and no hot spots were detected.
The homeowner stayed on scene and called for fire units hours after the first call. The first arriving engine did not detect any fire.
Once the truck company arrived, they set ground ladders and climbed to the roof for ventilation. The truck company cut an investigation hole in the roof and found smoke coming from an area over the bathroom. The truck relocated and cut a ventilation hole above the smoking insulation.
Engine crews pulled ceiling in the bathroom and removed cellulose insulation. No fire was seen.
The electric wiring had been previously damaged and scorched the insulation.
Crews worked to remove all smoldering insulation.
The Red Cross was contacted to help the displaced family.
Fire crews were rotated due to the extreme heat and previous fire calls.
One fire fighter was treated at the scene for heat stress and was able to return to duty.
