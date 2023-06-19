CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Two apartments were damaged by fire in Champaign Sunday.
The Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire in a multi-family apartment complex at 2777 Hunters Pond Run, Sunday, June 18, at 3:04 p.m.
Firefighters responded to an initial report from a passerby of a fire on a third-floor balcony.
When they arrived, fire crews reported seeing heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the apartment building.
The fire was quickly upgraded to a second alarm. They deployed hose lines and were able to extinguish the fire.
The cause of the fire has not been determined yet.
Investigators believe the fire started near an exterior closet on a third-floor balcony.
No one was injured. However, the occupants of two units of the 30-unit building were displaced because of the fire.
