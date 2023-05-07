Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.