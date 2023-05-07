CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — A Champaign man and a juvenile were arrested early Sunday morning for weapons offenses following an alleged unprovoked attack in Campustown on two University of Illinois students.
U of I police say officers were called to the 300 block of East Green Street at 12:15 a.m. Sunday for a report of a man who had jumped out into the personal space of a female student to scare her.
When her male friend attempted to intervene, several people in a group began punching and kicking the male friend and the female was pushed to the ground.
Police believe three to four people were involved in the pushing and pummeling.
The male UI student who was hit went to the hospital by ambulance for several cuts.
Kayveon A. Watkins, 20, of Champaign, was identified as one of the people involved in the attack and told police that he had a gun in his pants. Officers recovered a loaded handgun with an extended magazine. Watkins was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery, and mob action.
Upon searching the vehicle, police found a second loaded handgun on the floor in the backseat, and officers learned that it belonged to a 15-year-old who was arrested and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the University Police at 217-333-1216. Witnesses may remain anonymous by calling Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 (373-TIPS)
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.