CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Two men have been arrested after a shooting in Northwest Champaign that led to a vehicle chase.
Champaign Police were called at 7:24 p.m. Wednesday to the 2000 block of Cynthia Drive for a report of a shooting.
The report indicated that suspects opened fire on a car before fleeing in a nearby vehicle.
No one was hurt, but witnesses were able to identify the suspect vehicle, which officers quickly found nearby.
When the suspects saw police, they fled in the vehicle, and police chased them.
The chase started in Champaign before entering Interstate 74, then exiting onto Cunningham Avenue and winding through areas of Urbana and Champaign County. It ended on South Neil Street near Windsor Road when the vehicle crashed, and the vehicle’s occupants fled on foot.
Two of the vehicle’s occupants, identified as 26-year-old Oshae Cotton of Champaign and 26-year-old Jaylen Espino of Urbana, were arrested pending charges on multiple felony offenses.
A third occupant was released after being briefly detained.
WAND News has previously reported on Cotton. Police said he was the intended target of a shooting that happened Sept. 8 in Champaign. An older couple was shot in the driveway of their home. Officers said the suspects in that case mistook the couple's vehicle for one Cotton was known to drive.
In Wednesdays shooting and chase, officers canvassed the path the vehicle took and found two firearms and ammunition that had been tossed during the chase, they said.
Although arrests have been made, the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 217-351-4545.
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.