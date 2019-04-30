CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND)- Charleston police have arrested two people after a Sunday-afternoon shooting and are still searching for the primary suspect, a juvenile, according to a press release issued Tuesday morning.
Police say they found a 20-year-old man shot at 24 W. Buchanan Ave. on Sunday. Investigators believe the man returned home to find his home being burglarized by an acquaintance; they said he was shot soon after.
Police questioned two people, 18-year-old Shannon M. Barnes and 19-year-old Alyssa A. Jenkins, and concluded the two helped the primary suspect.
Both have been arrested for their alleged roles in the shooting, but police did not say what those roles were.
Charleston police identified a juvenile suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest. As of Tuesday morning, they continued to search for the juvenile, whom they believe is armed and dangerous.
Charleston Police thanked local agencies, along with the Mount Vernon, Illinois police for their help in the case.