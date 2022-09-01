CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two bats in Champaign County have tested for rabies over the past several months.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District wants to make the public alert.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, rabies is a fatal but preventable viral disease.
It can spread to people and pets if they are bitten or scratched by a rabid animal. In the United States, rabies is mostly found in wild animals like bats, raccoons, skunks, and foxes. However, in many other countries dogs still carry rabies, and most rabies deaths in people around the world are caused by dog bites.
Rabies can be prevented by vaccinating pets, staying away from wildlife, and seeking medical care after potential exposures before symptoms start.
People usually know when they have been bitten by a bat, but the bite mark from a bat may be hard to see. If you find yourself in close proximity to a bat and are unsure if you were exposed, for example, you wake up to find a bat in your room, do not kill or release the bat before calling your doctor or local health department to help determine if you could have been exposed to rabies and need preventive treatment.
If a bat enters your home or work area, the Illinois Department of Public Health said, it will need to be captured. To capture the bat, try to confine it to a room. If you can do it safely, trap the bat in a box and slide cardboard underneath. Wear leather gloves when doing this and avoid any skin contact with the bat. Call the local health department or animal control to help determine the next steps. If you do not feel comfortable capturing the bat or cannot do so safely, contact the Champaign County Animal Control for assistance.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.