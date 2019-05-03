NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) – Police are looking for two missing boys from the Normal area.
Press releases from the Normal Police Department say Steven Noe, 12, and Christian Lainhart, 13, were last seen at about 8:25 a.m. Friday as they were leaving Kingsley Jr. High School. Security camera photos attached to this story show both boys at the school.
Police say Noe was wearing a dark gray zip-up hoodie with a lime green or yellow hood and lining. He also had on tennis shoes. Noe has shaggy blonde/brown hair and wears glasses. Lainhart was last seen with a dark gray zip-up hoodie, dark gray jeans and tennis shoes. He also has shaggy brown hair.
The police statements say the two boys could be together.
Anyone with information is asked to call Normal police at (309)454-9535.