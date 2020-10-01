DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Business U.S. 51 flyover and Riley Road over U.S. 51 south of Decatur will close the week of Oct. 5.
Expansion joints and parapets are being replaced, which will extend the service life of the bridges.
The detour for the northbound Business U.S. 51 flyover uses U.S. 51 to the Business U.S. 51 interchange just north of Elwin.
A detour for Riley Road will also be posted.
Work is expected to take two months.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,300 miles of highway and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.
Year One included about $2.7 billion of improvements statewide on 1,706 miles of highway, 128 bridges, and 228 additional safety improvements.
