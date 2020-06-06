BUFFALO, N.Y (WAND) - Two Buffalo officers were charged with second-degree assault Saturday.
This after they were suspended without pay after a video showed police shoving a 75-year-old man to the ground at a George Floyd protest on Thursday night.
A large crowd of first responders gathered in front of Buffalo City Court in support of the two officers who attended a virtual arraignment.
According to NBC affiliate WGRZ in Buffalo, officers Robert McCabe, 32, ad Aaron Torgalski, 39, pleaded not guilty to the charges of second-degree assault. They are both scheduled back in court for a felony hearing on July 20.
According to the Police Benevolent Association, the members of the Buffalo police Department's Emergency Response team quit after the fallout from Thusday night's incident.
“Fifty-seven resigned in disgust because of the treatment of two of their members, who were simply executing orders,” union president John Evans told NBC affiliate WGRZ.
The seriously injured senior citizen was longtime social justice activist Martin Gugino, according to an affording housing advocacy organization he's worked with.
"We are shocked to hear about and witness the serious injuries suffered by a protester at yesterday’s peaceful demonstration against police violence in downtown Buffalo," according to a statement issued Friday by People United for Sustainable Housing (PUSH).
"The protester, long-time PUSH Buffalo member Martin Gugino, has been a tireless fighter against injustice of all types for many years in our city both with PUSH and other grassroots organizations."
Video taken Thursday night by a reporter for the local National Public Radio affiliate WBFO shows Gugino outside City Hall approaching a large group of officers in tactical gear and saying something.
The officers yell for him to move back before one or two appear to push him before he falls backward, slams his head and then is bleeding and motionless on the ground. One of the officers appears to lean over and say something to the fallen Gugino before a fellow officer pulls him away.
Two officers were suspended without pay Thursday after the police commissioner launched an investigation into the incident, said officials.
Gugino is in serious but stable condition.
