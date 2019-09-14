BATAVIA, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department confirms two community cases of Legionnaires' disease in Batavia.
The Covenant Living at the Holmstad (a retirement community in Batavia) already had two confirmed cases of legionnaires' previously.
Currently the Department of Public Health says there are 14 cases of of the disease associated with this outbreak.
Twelve cases have been identified among Covenant Living residents, and late Thursday, September 12, 2019, IDPH received reports of two community based cases in Batavia.
The Department of Public health is currently working to check nearby sources to find possible sources of contamination.
The main people at risk for Legionnaires' disease are people over the age of 50. If you have any of the symptoms: high fever, chills, muscle aches, cough and shortness of breath, you should go to the doctor immediately.
There have been 285 confirmed cases of legionnaires' so far in 2019.